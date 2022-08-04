COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 431 New Case & 2 Fatalities; Active Caseload Stands At 4,917

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 431 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,40,449.

The death toll rose to 8,019, as two new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. While, 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020; informed the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the positivity stood at 5.5 per cent, as 7,833 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, reported 42 fresh cases. Dibrugarh reported 32 new COVID-19 patients, followed by 29 in Cachar, 25 in Kamrup and 24 in Tinsukia.

Assam currently have 4,917 active cases, while 7,27,511 people have recovered from the disease, as 589 more patients were discharged during the day.

A total of 2,85,61,900 samples have been tested so far in the state. Altogether 4,87,85,967 doses of vaccines, including 2,46,39,758 first doses, 2,17,79,819 (second doses) and 23,66,390 precautionary doses have been administered so far.