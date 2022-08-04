Manipur : Scribes Denounce Harassment Of AMWJU President By NIA Sleuths 

NET Web Desk

The media organizations of Manipur have have expressed strong condemnation over the alleged harassment of the President of All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials.

A memorandum was submitted by the AMWJU, Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) and Manipur Hill Journalists’ Union (MHJU) on Wednesday to the Governor – La Ganesan and Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh, informing them about the matter.

In a release jointly signed by the AMWJU Vice-President, EGM President and MHJU President the scribes’ bodies expressed displeasure over the manner in which the AMWJU president was summoned by the NIA at its Imphal Office on Tuesday, and for treating him like an accused person.

A joint emergency meeting of AMWJU, EGM and MHJU was convened at Manipur Press Club here on Wednesday, and strongly opposed to the treatment meted out to Shamjai.

The meeting resolved to submit memorandum, outlining such painful incident to the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah, Governor, chief minister, Press Council of India (PCI) and Indian Journalists’ Union (IJU).

Meanwhile, a decision to stage demonstration today, marking resentment over the NIA’s interference with the media community was also taken.

According to the memorandum, an NIA official contacted Shamjai on July 30 and asked him to come to their office on August 2 at 10 AM. With a clear mind to co-operate with the agency ‘s investigation, Shamjai went there on time.

However, to his complete amazement, he was instead kept in a cramped room without any interaction until one cop started questioning him at noon. Following which, awkward and unconnected queries were hurled towards him. The interrogation continued till around 5 PM.

Such NIA abuses have been taken seriously by the AMWJU, EGM and MHJU, as an insult and a threat to the independence of media rights.

“This being the case, the fraternity urges upon your good office to look into the matter and take necessary actions to ensure the media fraternity is not further harassed by the NIA or any other investigating agencies in future and hoping a positive response at the earliest,” – remarked the memorandum addressed to the Governor.