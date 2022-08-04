Mizoram CM Reviews Measures Initiated By MRMC; Intends To Strengthen “Save Tlawng River” Project 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Resource Mobilization Committee (MRMC) today called-on the Chief Minister Zoramthanga at his office and discussed the actions taken up by the committee.

Mizoram Resource Mobilization Committee (MRMC) was established with on January 21, 2022 with Vice-Chairman of State Planning Board – H. Rammawi, as its Chairman.

Acting on the advice of the Committee, a sum of Rs 37 crores has been credited to the Treasury from the interest earned on various departments’ bank accounts; and a certificate officer of Additional DC rank has been designated to enforce the Mizoram Public Demand Recovery Act, 2001 under DC Office, Aizawl.

The Committee has also taken steps for Tourism department to collect GST from natural resources, picnic spots, catering services and spas under Allocation of Business Rules 2019.

They also advised the government to levy a tax of 5% from water bill to strengthen the “Save Tlawng River” project.