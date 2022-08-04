Mizoram : Drugs Worth Over 2 Crores Seized From Aizawl; 1 Held 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Mizoram Police today recovered a large stash of heroin worth over 2 Crores from Kulikawn Locality of Aizawl.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces conducted a thorough search, which led to the arrest of a drug trafficker and the recovery of 428.04 gms of heroin from his possession.

The approximate cost of the recovered substances is claimed to be Rs 2,14,02 ,000.

Meanwhile, the seized contraband substances alongwith the detained individual were handed-over to the Aizawl Police Department for further legal proceedings.