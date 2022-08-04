Mizoram : Hachhek Legislator Strongly Condemns Excessive Expenditure In Rice Procurement 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Hachhek constituency legislator – Lalrindika Ralte today strongly condemned the government’s excess spending in the procurement of rice.

Addressing a Press Conference at Aizawl Press Club, Ralte noted that since 2013, the state government has ceased its procurement of additional supply of rice from FCI at the economic cost, since it has found a cheaper rate at the open market; which in turn saves the government’s expenditure.

He criticized the current state government’s rice procurement process through Zoram Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (ZIDCO) at a rate of Rs 2750/quintal, which is again sold at the PDS at the rate of Rs 1500/quintal; thus, resulting in a loss of Rs 750 for the government.

Meanwhile, the legislator has also stated that between January to June 2022, the government has spent Rs 81,12,50,000 to procure 2,95,000 quintals of rice leading to an amount of Rs 36,87,50,000 loss for the government; as the monthly loss rate is Rs 6,14,58,333.

He added that a large amount of the public fund is wasted through such losses, and stressed that the government should start procuring rice at a cheaper rate which is available in the open market.