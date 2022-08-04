Mizoram : Heroin Worth Of Rs 86 Lakhs Confiscated From Lawngtlai; 2 Held 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Joint Village Council of Sangau, Lawngtlai district has issued a statement of public apology regarding the arrest of ambulance driver H. Zoenga and his accomplice K. Lallungkhama by personnel of Sangau Police Station (PS) on August 3, 2022 on grounds of possession of Heroin.

It is worth mentioning that on August 3, Sangau PS arrested H. Zoenga (38) s/o Hailua (L) of Sangau-1 and K. Lallungkhama(60) s/o Thawngvunga (L) of Sentetfiang and recovered 172 grams of Heroin valued Rs 86 lakhs from their possession.

The statement of Joint Village Council of Sangau mentioned that the ambulance’s maintenance and payment of the driver is managed by fares given through hiring of the ambulance; and that whenever a patient is required to use an ambulance, the Sangau Joint VC Chairman or driver of the ambulance – H. Zoenga is contacted.

However, on August 2, 2022, the ambulance driver had taken the vehicle to the neighbouring district of Siaha without the knowledge of the Sangau Joint VC Chairman.

According to a press statement, the Sangau Joint Village Council only came to know about the ambulance whereabouts after information was given to them about the arrest of the ambulance and the two persons at South Lungpher in Lawngtlai district.

Therefore, the Joint VC has publicly apologized for the uneventful arrest of the ambulance driver and his accomplice.