Mizoram Police Hosts Special Programme Themed On ‘Experience Sharing : Learning from Elders’ At Aizawl 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A Special Programme, themed on ‘Experience Sharing : Learning from Elders’ was organized by the Mizoram Police today at GS Arya Mess in Aizawl Police Headquarters.

The meeting was chaired by John Neihlaia IPS, IGP (Headquarters) and Director General of Police (DGP) of Mizoram – Devesh Chandra Srivastava IPS, warmly welcomed the senior retired police officials.

This event was attended by 10 retired police officers of the rank of DGP, IGP and DIG and others who shared their amazing experience and pearls of wisdom on various matters with interesting anecdotes.

It concluded with vote of thanks from Lalhuliana Fanai IPS, DIG(CID).

The police department expressed immense gratitude to the Retired Officers for providing a fruitful and learning experience for the serving senior police officers.