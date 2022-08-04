Nagaland Government Considers Establishing Proper Infrastructures For Budding Sepaktakraw Athletes

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Advisor of Youth Resource & Sports Department – Er. Zale Neikha today noted that Sepaktakraw being one of the newest discipline of sports in Nagaland, has attained great achievements at national and international levels.

Lacking proper infrastructures available for the Sepaktakraw, Neikha assured to take-up proposal to the Ministry, for erecting indoor stadium; and urge for establishing a suitable infrastructure for the sepaktakraw players.

Speaking at the felicitation programme of the medalist of the 35th Kings cup from July 23-31 at Bangkok, Neikha also suggested for the out-of-turn promotion of Havildar Visweyie to the authority for consideration, who is an employee of Nagaland Police.

He exhorted athletes from other disciplines to derive motivation and pursue their goals, and expressed gratitude towards the State Academy for nurturing the young players with sense of discipline and instilling higher determination.

He also assured that the state government will deliver their best facilities and added “let this achievement be the beginning of their milestone and request all the sports person to be dedicated and hardworking in any discipline of sports and bring better reward, not for the State alone but the country in future events.”