NESAC To Execute 110 Projects In Northeastern States By 2024 : Union Minister – Dr Jitendra Singh 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Atomic Energy & Space – Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Shillong will execute 110 projects across the northeastern states by 2024.

In a statement laid on the table of the Rajya Sabha, Dr Singh remarked that NESAC has coordinated preparation of Plan of Actions (PoA) by the Nodal Departments of the eight northeastern states.

“These projects are in the domains of Agriculture, Water Resources, Forestry & Ecology, Planning & Development, UAV Remote Sensing and Disaster Management Support, with joint funding from Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Department of Space (DoS) and state governments,” – he stated.

Its worthy to note that NESAC has developed and achieved following major milestones for the North Eastern Region including – Implementation of North Eastern Spatial Data Repository (NeSDR); Identification of potential areas for development of sericulture & horticulture; Remote Sensing-based forest working plans & river atlas; Geospatial system for monitoring MoDONER sponsored projects & survey of Record of Forest Rights (RoFR); Flood Early Warning System (FLEWS) for Assam; Training & capacity building for professionals from BIMSTEC region; Satellite imaging-based inputs to support settling of border disputes between northeastern states undertaken as per suggestion of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Established in 2000, jointly with the North Eastern Council (NEC), NESAC is an autonomous institution under Department of Space (DoS) to provide space technology inputs and services for the development of the North Eastern Region.

It is engaged in executing remote sensing application projects for natural resources management & infrastructure development, satellite communication-based applications in education; health & disaster management support, and training & capacity building in space technology & applications.