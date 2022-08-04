Northeast India Registered 74% Decline In Insurgency Cases; Since 2014 : Union Minister – Nityanand Rai 

NET Web Desk

Northeast India has registered nearly 74 percent decline in insurgency incidents and an 89 per cent decline in civilian deaths in 2021; as compared to 2014.

This was notified to the Rajya Sabha by the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home – Nityanand Rai on Wednesday.

According to Rai, “since 2014 until July 15, 2022, a total of 6,070 cadres of various insurgent groups in the Northeastern states surrendered with 1,404 arms and joined the mainstream of society.”

“The security situation in the Northeastern states has improved substantially since 2014. Compared to 2014, there has been a 74 per cent reduction in insurgency incidents, 89 per cent in civilian deaths and 60 per cent in casualties of security forces in 2021,” – he said while responding to a written query.