Tripura CM Congratulates Senior Doctors For Attaining Success In Critical ‘Camper Tumor Surgery’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 04, 2022 : Tripura’s Health sector achieved another milestone after completion of a successful camper tumor in skull bone surgery at the premises of state’s top referral hospital – Agartala Government Medical College and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital here in Agartala city.

Tripura’s specialist doctors of Agartala Government Medical College and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Center (ABVRCC) on Wednesday performed a complex surgery on a cancerous tumor in the skull bone of a patient. Chief Minister Prof (Dr) Manik Saha congratulated the expert doctors and various levels of medical staff involved in the surgery.

In an opinion, the Chief Minister expressed that the success of the doctors has created a new milestone in the medical services of the state. It is to be noted that this complex surgery of a 32-year-old woman was done on Wednesday last in the neurosurgery department of AGMC. A team of 10 specialist doctors completed this successful surgery over a long period of time.

According to a press communique issued by the Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine department, expert doctors of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Center and Neurology Department of Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital have completed the surgical procedure for the cancerous tumor in the skull bone.

A 32-year-old woman had a large cancerous tumor attached to the skull bone. Specialist doctors on August 3 removed the part of the tumor along with the woman’s skull bone through a complex surgical procedure and covered it with skin grafting and bilateral neck dissection with titanium mesh and posterior scalp rotation flap. The complex neuro surgery was performed in eight hours by a joint team of 10 doctors from the neurosurgery team of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Center and AGMC & GBP Hospital here in Agartala city.

The doctors are – Neurosurgeon Dr Devdatta Saha, RMO Dr Subhashis Laskar, Oncosurgeon Dr Ashish Gupta, Oscosurgeon Dr Amlan Debbarma, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon Dr Bhaskar Roy, Dr Rahul Dev and Dr Saikat Sen led the neurosurgery operation theatre of Neurosurgery department of the AGMC & GBP Hospital, Agartala, Orthosurgeon Dr Suman Das and ENT Surgeon Dr Rakesh Tripura were present along with the anesthesiologist was Dr Mrinal Debbarma, sisters Mandira Debbarma and Bukhrai Jamatia.

This complex surgery was completed with tireless efforts of the doctors. Currently, the woman is healthy and consuming food. The family members of the patient are happy that such a complex surgery was successfully completed and they expressed deep gratitude to the doctors.