Sikkim CM Flags-Off Bike Rally Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence under the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and raising awareness on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) today flagged-off the bike rally in Mingtokgang.

More than 500 bikers participated in the rally, where 11 registered bikers organizations will culminate at the Pakyong District Administration Centre.

Organized by the Department of Transport, aims to celebrate the freedom struggle and the immense contribution of the valiant warriors; hereby instilling a sense of patriotism among the citizens.

The Bike Rally which began from Mintokgang, took the route from Ranipool towards Pakyong DAC, where the bikers were warmly welcomed by legislators – Em Prasad Sharma and Bishnu Kumar Khatiwara.

Meanwhile, the distinguished guests, officials, police personnel and representatives of Biker’s club were also felicitated through the hands of dignitaries. Sharma expressed his gratitude towards the participants and expressed gratitude towards the DAC officials and police personnel, on behalf of Pakyong district authorities.

Its worthy to note that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched by the Ministry of Culture for promoting awareness about the Indian National Flag. Meanwhile, the government has invited citizens to proudly display the Tricolor from August 13-15.