Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh Firm Inks Pact For Cultivation Of Exotic Fruits 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh government has inked an agreement with a Chandigarh-based firm for the cultivation of exotic fruits like kiwi and drupe.

This pact was signed between the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB), IG Fresh Produce Private Ltd. and farmers of Namshu village in West Kameng district on Thursday; as informed by a representative of the company.

The company has envisaged investment of more than Rs 100 crore over five years in cultivation, research and development and post-harvest activities.

It will generate employment for 500 people, and boost the production, sale and export of kiwi and other fruits from the region. Around 40 hectares of land have been identified for the project.

According to the state Agriculture & Horticulture Minister Tage Taki, this is for the first time in the northeast that such a big investment is happening in the agriculture sector and the northeastern state has become a forerunner with the guidance and support of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.