Arunachal Pradesh : Congress Protests Against Price Hike, Unemployment, Military Recruitment Scheme – Agnipath 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Congress today staged protest against price hike, unemployment, GST on essential commodities and the newly-introduced military recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’.

Holding placards and banners, the workers led by the President of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee and former CM – Nabam Tuki took-out a “Raj Bhavan Gherao” programme from the Nyokum Lapang.

Meanwhile, the security forces barricaded the route and did not allow the workers to march ahead, thereby forcing them to stage demonstration along the NH-415.

Expressing deep concern over the ‘dismal’ job scenario and ‘rising unemployment rate’, the former CM claimed that the highly-educated unemployed youths, in absence of jobs are compelled to apply for posts of peon & chowkidar (watchmen).

“Government must ensure job security to the youths. We strongly condemn the ‘wrong’ policies and make implement policies for better ease of living standards of masses,” – Tuki stated.

“We demand the government to slash the prices of daily-use market commodities, including – edible oil, cooking gas and petrol/diesel, revoke the Agnipath Scheme and restore the old recruitment policy, frame a policy for generating employment opportunities to the unemployed youth,” – he added.