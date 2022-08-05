Arunachal’s Hollongi Airport Named As ‘Donyi-Polo’; To Begin Operations From August 15 

NET Web Desk

The greenfield airport at Hollongi near Itanagar, which will start operations on August 15, was named Donyi Polo Airport on Thursday.

This decision has been undertaken during a cabinet meeting, convened by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu on Thursday.

Located nearly 15 kms away from Itanagar will place the state capital into the aviation map; thereby highlighting the significance of air access with the important city of Arunachal Pradesh.

It has been built at a cost of Rs 645 crores under the Centre’s Capital Connectivity Scheme, which has been designed to accommodate A-320 aircraft, with a 500-meter runway expansion planned in the future to accommodate A-321 aircraft.

In addition, the proposed airport will be the first in Arunachal Pradesh with a runway of 2,300 metres, making it ideal for operating Boeing 747s – one of the largest passenger aircraft.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), “this name of the lone airport in the capital city will symbolize the age-old tradition and rich cultural heritage of the tribal state and also will reflect the people’s age-old indigenous reverence on the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo).”

Its worthy to note that the under-construction Greenfield Airport in Hollongi attained major boost, after the Airports Authority of India (AAI) conducted its first flight test landing on July 19.

It’s terminal structure, which spans 4100 square metres, will be able to accommodate 200 people during peak hours. The terminal building will include eight check-in counters and all modern passenger amenities. It is expected to be operational by 2022.

This terminal will be an energy-efficient structure with a rainwater harvesting system and a long-term landscape plan.

Meanwhile, ATC Tower, Technical Block, Fire Station, Medical Center, and other auxiliary works are all parts of the development project.

The surrounding landscapes have an impact on the building’s exterior. The roof form is organic and generates an instant connection with the spectator, moving away from the severe geometry of straight lines and angles. The interior of the structure is meant to give passengers a sense of serenity.

Besides, the other cabinet decision includes – Establishment of Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Paediatric Care Units (PCUs) across the state. Approval to the guidelines on adoption of Anganwadi Centres by individuals, organizations, business houses and corporate bodies.