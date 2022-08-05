Assam : Congress Stages Demonstration Against Price Hike, Unemployment 

NET Web Desk

The Congress party on Friday staged demonstrations across Assam, protesting against various concerns, including price hike and unemployment, and attempted to gherao the Raj Bhavan at Guwahati.

The President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) – Bhupen Borah, several MLAs and leaders also participated in the demonstration.

A demonstration was organized near the Raj Bhavan, from where the Congress leaders and workers marched towards the governor’s official residence.

Even though the agitators were able to breach a few barricades and move closer to the Raj Bhavan, police officers nevertheless made an effort to stop them.

Police stopped the demonstrators, including Bora, as the procession got close to the Raj Bhavan and took them away from the spot.

“Some of our members sustained minor injuries in the police action. They were detained for some hours and later released,” a Congress leader said.

He said a memorandum was later submitted to Governor Jagdish Mukhi by a team of five senior leaders of the party.

Similar protests were also staged at the district and block levels, the leader said.

“Our protest was against price rise, increasing unemployment rates, flood issue of Assam and levy of GST on essential food items. We have submitted memorandums to the local authorities with our demands and want immediate action from the government to address those,” he added.