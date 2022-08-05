Assam Delegation To Visit Mizoram On August 9-10; Discussing Matters Pertaining To Inter-State Border Dispute 

NET Web Desk

A five-member delegation headed by the Assam Border Protection and Development Minister – Atul Bora will be on a two-day visit to Mizoram, from August 9-10; discussing on matters pertaining to the inter-state border dispute.

A special officer and private secretary to the Assam border protection and development minister on Wednesday informed the Mizoram government that the Assam delegation would arrive in Aizawl the next Tuesday to have two-day talks over the boundary issues.

Bora will be accompanied by Assam Housing and Urban Minister Ashok Singhal and three officials, including Assam border protection and development commissioner and secretary G D Tripathy, Mizoram home department official said.

The Mizoram team will be led by the Home Minister Lalchamliana. Mizoram shares a 164.6-km long boundary with Assam, which has witnessed disputes in the recent years.

The decades-old boundary dispute between the two northeastern states mainly erupted from two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933. Mizoram recognized the demarcation established under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) notified in 1875, which covers extensive areas, that currently falls under Assam.

The Assam administration pointed-out the 1933 notification’s delineation falls within constitutional bounds.

Atleast six policemen and a civilian from Assam died in 2021, while nearly 60 people were injured in an altercation that occurred at a disputed location, adjacent to the inter-state border. In August 2021, the representatives of both states had held talks in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl.

They consented to uphold tranquilly and negotiate a peaceful settlement of the interstate boundary dispute.

Addressing a press conference on July 16, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked that Bora would shortly visit the neighbouring state and intended to begin the dialogues at the earliest.