Assam : Human Skeleton Recovered From Toilet Pit In Nagaon

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, a human skeleton was recovered in a toilet pit at Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday.

This terrible occurrence happened at the Kuthori area in Kaliabor.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Bora.

According to reports, Bora has been missing since the last 3 months, which prompted his wife to file a missing complaint in Bagori Police Station.

Following the missing complaint, police launched an investigation into the matter. Local police authorities alongwith the Executive Magistrate rushed to the spot and recovered the skeleton from the toilet pit.

During the preliminary investigation, police suspected that the wife had extramarital affair with a man named Majibur Rahman.

However, police also suspected that the wife along with Rahman were accountable for the murder of the victim.

Police has detained both the woman and Rahman for questioning. Further investigation into the matter is underway.