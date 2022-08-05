COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 437 New Cases & 1 Fatality; Active Caseload Mounts To 4,745 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 437 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,40,884.

The death toll rose to 6,673, as one new fatality were reported in the past 24 hours. While, 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020; informed the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the positivity stood at 5.90 per cent, as 7,402 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day.

Dibrugarh reported 55 new infections, Kamrup (M) which primarily comprises the Guwahati city reported 40 fresh cases., 28 each in Cachar and Goalpara and 23 in Sivasagar.

Assam currently have 4,745 active cases, while 7,28,119 people have recovered from the disease, as 607 more patients were discharged during the day.

A total of 28,569,302 samples have been tested so far in the state. Altogether more than 4.88 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till date.