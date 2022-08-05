COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 209 New Cases; 1 Fatality 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 209 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 26.79%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1325. While, a total of 2,33,751 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 711 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 780 samples were tested on August 04, 2022, out of which 93 samples belonged to males, while 116 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,31,715. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 207 positive cases; whereas, both RT-PCR & TrueNAT test detected 1 positive cases.