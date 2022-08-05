Manipur CM Hands-Over Cash Reward To ‘Renal Transplant’ Team For Successfully Conducting Kidney-Transplant Surgeries

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today handed-over cash rewards worth of Rs 5 lakhs to a ‘Renal Transplant’ Team for successfully conducting kidney-transplant surgeries at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

The announcement for the cash-reward was made, right after successfully performing the surgery. Altogether, six kidney transplants have been successfully conducted at JNIMS till date.

Congratulating and expressing gratitude towards the JNIMS team, the CM noted that the milestone has been achieved due to immense hardwork and dedication.

He also announced that the state administration has been granted permission to enhance the number of MBBS seats in JNIMS by another 50.

Meanwhile, the Churachandpur Medical College has also been approved, indicating that the MBBS seats will be increased to 250, excluding RIMS; added the CM.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur CM wrote “As a token of appreciation for the doctors and their support staffs of JNIMS, who have successfully conducted 6 kidney transplants recently, I had the honour to felicitate them along with a cash reward of Rs 5 lakhs at my office today. All of these kidney transplants are the first ever kidney transplants that have been conducted in a Govt. Hospital in Manipur. Further, the patients were treated at free of cost under the PMJAY- Ayushman Bharat and CMHT.”