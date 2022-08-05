Meghalaya Government Striving To Create Right Ecosystem For Development Of Youth : CM Sangma 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today asserted that the state administration has adopted a focused-approach to constantly engage with the youths, in order to create the right environment and ecosystem for their development.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the new science block of Thomas Jones Synod College in Jowai, Sangma quoted the youths as the “most important resource of the state”.

Sangma was accompanied by the Minister of Education – Lahkmen Rymbui, and Jowai legislator – Wailadmiki Shylla. This new building is funded under the centrally-sponsored scheme ‘Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA)’.

Speaking on the occasion of the institute’s 25th Silver Jubilee celebrations, the Meghalaya CM shared that the youths of Meghalaya were naturally talented.

He mentioned that the present administration during the last four years have formulated many youth centric programmes and initiatives in areas ranging from education, entrepreneurship, music and sports to equip them with a competitive edge and provide a platform to excel in their chosen field.

“I call the youth our strength and it is the responsibility of the society, the Government, to create the right environment to channelize and direct the energy of the youth into the right things,” – he said.

“Youth has been the centre of our policy making and what we want to do for the State. And the reason why we are doing that is because the youth is the most important group for the future and the growth of our State in the long run,” added Sangma.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Joined by Education Minister @LahkmenR, Hon’ble MLA @WailadmikiS & Principal of Thomas Jones Synod College, we inaugurated the Science Block of the College funded under @Meghalaya_RUSAMay this added infrastructure be a blessing to our students.”

“So happy to celebrate together with the faculty & students of Thomas Jones Synod College, Jowai, the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the College. TJS College has done a spectacular job in enriching the lives of the youth of Jaiñtia Hills region through education,” – he further added.

During the function, the Chief Minister also informed that sanction has been accorded for different development initiatives to uplift the civil infrastructure and beautification of Jowai town, including the construction of the Mini Secretariat.