Mizoram : Aizawl DC Convenes Meeting To Discuss On ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign, ‘Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Drive’ 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence under the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Aizawl Deputy Commissioner (DC) – Dr. Lalhriatzeli Ralte, IAS today convened a meeting to discuss on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and the ‘Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Drive’.

During the meeting, the concerned officials decided to hoist the National Flag for 24 hours from August 13-15 – an effort undertaken in accordance with the amendment of the Flag Code Rules.

The National Flag can be purchased for Rs 20 at designated stores in the city; and at Aizawl Head Post Office for Rs 25 (bigger sizes).

However, the free COVID-19 Precautionary Dose will be made available till September 30, 2022 and the AKAM Mass COVID Vaccination Drive will be observed on August 11, 2022 under the supervision of Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) from Aizawl East and Aizawl West.

Its worthy to note that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched by the Ministry of Culture for promoting awareness about the Indian National Flag. Meanwhile, the government has invited citizens to proudly display the Tricolor from August 13-15.