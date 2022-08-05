Mizoram : Assembly Speaker Calls-On Union Home Secretary; Apprises Delay In Assam Rifles’ Relocation From Aizawl To Zokhawsang

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Assembly Speaker – Lalrinliana Sailo on Thursday called-on the Union Home Secretary – Ajay Kumar Bhalla at his office chamber in New Delhi.

He was accompanied by the Rajya Sabha MP – K. Vanlalvena and other officials; and discussed on the delay in the shifting of Assam Rifles from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, even after orders have been issued.

Besides, the Union Home Secretary noted that a new issue for the shifting of the Assam Rifles shall be issued after the Monsoon Parliament Session.

Its worth mentioning that the Deputy Chief Minister – Tawnluia met with Bhalla and discussed about the matter in May, which was followed by a meeting between Chief Minister – Zoramthanga with officials from Assam Rifles at his office chamber.

Additionally, the Mizoram team notified Bhalla that the state was not eligible to receive ‘Security Related Expenditure (SRE)’.