Nagaland : Training Programme Hosted To Promote ‘Innovative Packaging Design & Development’ Of Locally-Produced Commodities 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In order to raise awareness about the importance of packaging and promoting innovative package design and development, the Indian Institute of Packaging on Thursday hosted a one-day capacity-building training on ‘Packaging of Fresh and Processed food products of Nagaland’, as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at Tourist lodge, Dimapur.

It was attended by the Commissioner and Secretary – Y. Kikheto Sema IAS along with Director of Horticulture – Dr. R. Elithung Lotha, Director of Agriculture – M. Ben Yanthan and IEDS Joint Director & Head of MSME Department, Dimapur – Taliwati Longchar.

Addressing the gathering, Y. Kikheto Sema said effective packaging for indigenous products stands out to be crucial for India, which is the second largest producer of goods.

He encouraged the masses to focus on producing their goods since Nagaland has a high potential for horticulture, agriculture, and organic goods.

He said better packaging helps reduce loss and damage, and wastage of products and produce. It enhances product value and also helps to expand the market within and outside and an appropriate package also contributes to environmental protection and ecological balance, he added.

Deputy Director & Regional Head IIP-Kolkata, Bidhan Das stated that there is a need to develop an alternative packaging system for foods that would be easily acceptable to the market for various commodity items and the requirement of using mathematical models capable of predicting the shelf life of the packaged product in its real condition of use.

He said the Food Safety Act Packaging Regulation 2018, Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules 2022and the Food Safety Act-Labelling and Display Regulation 2020 are also to be followed by the Food Business Operations.

While speaking about the Institute, he said it has taken steps to disseminate information on the latest trends and technology in the field of packaging to micro, small and medium-scale entrepreneurs.

The resource persons were Deputy Director & Branch Head Indian Institute of Packaging, Kolkata Centre, Bidhan Das; Sr. Manager Sales & Marketing Reliance Industries Limited, Kolkata, Bivas Das; Assistant Director Indian Institute of Packaging, Kolkata Centre, Rishu Gautam.