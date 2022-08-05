Negligence Of Gurugram Hospital – Solely Accountable For Demise Of Rosy Sangma; Claims CBI Findings 

NET Web Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed the utter negligence of the Gurugram-based hospital, solely accountable for the death of Rosy Sangma, a GoAir air-hostess from Nagaland, in June 2021.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday after a year-long probe. The agency has registered the case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Managing Director (MD) of Alfaa Health Care Hospital – Dr Anuj Bishnoi, and a dentist at the hospital – Dr Anjali Ashk.

“Enquiry revealed that Rosy Sangma had suffered pain in both hands and right leg with 8-10 episodes of loose motions and heavy menstrual bleeding through vagina on June 23, 2021. She was brought by her two brothers and nephew Samuel Sangma to the Alfaa Health Care Hospital, Sector-10, Basai Road, Gurgaon around 6 am (June 24). Enquiry prima facie discloses that Ms Rosy Sangma died due to the negligence on the part of Dr Anuj Bisnoi and Dr Anjali Ashk,” – the FIR stated.

Its worthy to note that the mysterious deaths of Nagaland residents – Rosy Sangma & Samuel Sangma broke-out an outcry in the entire Northeastern region, with people staging protests calling for an immediate justice.

Samuel, hailing from Dimapur in Nagaland, was living on rent with his aunt Rosy, an air hostess, in the Bijwasan area of Delhi.

The incident occurred on June 25, when Rosy Sangma was admitted to the ICU of Alfaa Hospital, Gurugram. She died after some hospital staffs allegedly fed her with ice-cream.

Similarly, 23-yr-old relative Samuel Sangma was assaulted by a doctor while he filmed the video and questioned the hospital authorities. The next day Samuel’s friend found him dead inside the rented room.

Parents of Samuel Sangma have alleged a foul play in his mysterious death.

Earlier, Jyoti Kalash, Chief Resident Commissioner, Nagaland House, New Delhi has also written to the Additional Commissioner of Police, New Delhi for an immediate investigation. Besides, the Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an expeditious investigation into the alleged mysterious death of two Nagaland residents – Rosy and Samuel Sangma in Gurugram, Haryana.

Following which, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked for an expeditious Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe into the suspicious death of Rosy and Samuel Sangma.

CBI probe into the issue came after Meghalaya MP, Agatha Sangma and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik earlier written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking justice on the same.