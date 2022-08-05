Recommend Measures To Enhance Overall Production Of Agricultural Goods : Assam CM To Members Of Agriculture Commission 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged members of the Assam Agriculture Commission to make extensive visits to farming clusters, for ensuring qualitative improvement in the sector.

He instructed the members to interact with cultivators, to learn about their plight and accordingly, recommend measures to enhance the overall production of agricultural commodities.

Sarma convened a meeting with the members of the commission on Thursday night, and directed them to review the implementation of their suggestions for the qualitative and quantitative development of the agriculture sector.

He also urged them to assist cultivators in strengthening their organic agricultural capacities, in order to enhance the export potential of their produce.

The CM appealed to the members and advised cultivators with relevant scientific techniques for boosting production, profitability, stability, and sustainability. He advocated using high-yielding seeds to enhance agricultural produce.

The commission should also consider matters, like – policy modifications, required to ensure the effective implementation of strategies and initiate departmental coordination.

Considering climate change and its implications on agriculture, Sarma sought advice from the members to deal with recurring floods, drought and other such catastrophe.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Held a discussion with Agri Commission on enhancement of gross production of agricultural & horticultural produces, including dairy & fishery, to achieve self-sufficiency. Asked the Commission to make field visits to understand issues of progressive farmers & address them.”

The Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Assam Agriculture Commission Chairman Dr H S Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Asish Bhutani, Principal Secretary to the chief minister Samir Kumar Sinha and other senior officials were present at the meeting.