Sikkim Legislator Distributes Crop Incentive Cheques To 40 Farmers Of Shyari Constituency 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Education Minister and MLA of Shyari constituency – Kunga Nima Lepcha today distributed crop incentive cheques, worth over Rs 3 lakhs to more than 40 farmers of his constituency.

During the distribution ceremony, the President of Constituency Level Committee (CLC) – Lakpa Sherpa of Shyari Constituency briefed about the program and the initiatives undertaken by the state government in the field of agriculture.

“The names has been enlisted without making any discrimination, so that local cultivators receive the benefits,” – he shared.

The Joint Director of Horticulture Department – Passang Tamang shared “under various schemes of Mukhya Mantri Krishi Atmanirbhar Yojana, we have provided incentives to farmers especially for cash crops. Prices of these crops have been fixed, in accordance with the government norms. Those who earn Rs 3000 as incentives will be directly linked with the bank under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).”

He also sharing the path-breaking initiatives of the state government in providing financial incentives, including Mukhya Mantri Krishi Atmanirbhar Yojana.

Tamang further added that the CM has envisioned and implemented exemplary farming centric schemes, to assist the cultivators in becoming self reliant, thereby uplifting them economically.

He also reminisced about the notable achievements to uplift farmers; and expressed gratitude towards the Chief Minister for implementation of historic schemes for the welfare of the farming community at large.