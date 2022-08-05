Six NLFT-BM Insurgents Surrender Before Tripura Police; Lays-Down Arms & Ammunition 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 05, 2022 : In a significant achievement in regard to anti-insurgency strategy by the Tripura police on Friday, at least four extremists and two collaborators surrendered along with arms, ammunition and other incriminating documents of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (Biswa Mohan) group.

According the sources of the Tripura’s Home department, four armed NLFT (BM) group namely Umesh Kolai alias Uklai (42) of Chinaibari under Ampi police station in Gomati district as SS Colonel, Fanijoy Reang alias Sathukri and Athukri (39) of Rajdhar under Manikpur police station in Dhalai district as SS Warrant Officer, Victor Jamatia (47) alias Halam of Saimarua under Killa police station in Gomati district as SS Lt. Colonel and Uttam Kishore Jamatia (42) alias Usha of Khupuilong under Killa (Present address Twiharchong) under RK Pur police station in Gomati district entered into Tripura from Bangladesh through Ganganagar border of Dhalai district with a view to Kidnapping, extortion etc.

“They moved in the jungle areas of Ganganagar, Mungiakami, Ampi and Killa police stations. Sensing their movement inside the state, intelligence based special operations were launched involving TSR and district Police including CRPF and BSF. As a result of which, the group faced hardships to move and even survive in the deep jungle of Baramura Range. Pressure exerted by security forces made them surrender today before Tripura Police,” sources added.

Meanwhile, two of their collaborators namely Surjya Kishore Jamatia (60) alias Lawrish of Kasko under Birganj police station in Gomati district and Brajendra Reang (60) alias Tapshi of Nabajoy para under Teliamura police station in Khowai district also surrendered on Friday with the group.

He has deposited the following arms, ammunition and documents of NLFT extremist group- one AK-56 Rifle with two Magazines and 60 rounds, one M-20 Pistol with one Magazine and 05 rounds, one 38-Pistol with one Magazine and 15 rounds, one 50 pages extortion notice book of NLFT and 50 pages of Notice pad (money receipt).

From preliminary interrogation, it is revealed that the NLFT (BM) group is facing financial and other hardships while their survival has become difficult due to continuous pressure of Security Forces in their hideouts inside the state.