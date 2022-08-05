Tripura CM To Meet PM Modi On August 6; Apprise On Status Of Developmental Projects 

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Chief Minister – Dr Manik Saha is all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6 (Saturday), to apprise him about the status of several development projects in the state.

Saha has left for New Delhi today, i.e. on August 5.

Addressing the mediapersons, Dr Saha asserted that “Today, I am leaving for Delhi for a two-day visit and will meet the prime minister to submit a status report on various development projects, including schemes sponsored by the Centre.”

Tripura’s performance in executing development projects is “good” as compared to other states, he remarked.

“Some projects, had already been completed ahead of schedule, while others which were still in progress, will be finished by the stipulated timeframe,” – he claimed.

The northeastern state is all set to hold the assembly polls in March 2023, while the election to village committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is scheduled to be completed by the first week of November.

Saha revealed that he will make an effort to meet with other union ministers, in order to expedite projects which are in the pipeline.

In addition, the CM is also expected to attend the NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting, which will be presided by PM Modi, on August 7.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister purchased a national flag from a stall as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a spectacular celebration to honour the 75th years of Independence.

He appealed to people to hoist the tricolour on August 13, 14 and 15 to pay respect to the freedom fighters.

In Tripura, the government has set a target of hoisting flags in 60 per cent of 8.50 lakh households, Saha added.