Tripura : Following 12-Yrs-Long Hiatus; Two Leopard Cubs Born At Sepahijala Zoo – Boost To Conservation Of Clouded Leopards’ 

NET Web Desk

The in-situ conservation and breeding programme meant for conservation of endangered clouded leopards in Tripura has demonstrated effective outcomes, after the birth of two new cubs at the Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary.

Speaking to the mediapersons, a forest official noted that following the hiatus of 12-long-years, two leopard cubs – a male and a female, were born in the Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary.

According to the Sepahijala District Forest Officer – Pritam Bhattacharjee, “The in-situ breeding program was launched for the first time in 2010. Since then, we have been striving to develop a conducive atmosphere, favourable for raising large cats. This year, we finally succeeded, after the birth of two cubs.”

The female cub was named Julekha and the male cub was named Antarip. “They were hand-reared in Sepahijala Biological Complex for 4 months, starting at the age of 2 days,” – added the DFO.

He further informed that the birth of these cubs, have mounted the total number of leopards to 10. Out of these, three are females, while the remaining are males.

“The birth of a female cub in zoos are unusual. The entire medical team has worked relentlessly, to ensure the success of this breeding programme,” claimed Bhattacharjee.