Tripura To Set-Up ‘Comprehensive Lactational Management Centre; Catering To Emergency Feeding Of Newborns 

NET Web Desk

In response to the call of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Department (MoHFW), the Tripura Government has decided to set-up the first ‘Comprehensive Lactational Management Centre (CLMC)’ at the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital.

The CLMC is popularly referred as the Breast Milk Bank.

According to the Chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samiti of IGM – Dr Dilip Das, the CLMC will accumulate the breast milk to be donated voluntarily by the lactate mothers.

The healthcare facility is likely to be operational by the end of this year in Agartala; which will turn-out as the second fully-equipped breast milk bank in Eastern India, after SSKM Kolkata.

“Around 20 percent children in IGM are daily facing the issue of breastfeeding, either due to inadequate flow of the mother or the inability of the newborn to extract milk. Therefore, CLMC will cater the emergency feeding of newborn babies,” – stated Dr Das.

He further added that the breast milk will be stored in a special container at prescribed temperature; and to be consumable between six months and one year.