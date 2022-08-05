Tripura To Set-Up Nearly 9 Ham Radio-Stations; Enabling Locals To Communicate During Emergencies 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to facilitate the communication process between the local populace and sharing information during crucial times, the Tripura Government has planned to set-up nearly 9 Ham Radio Stations (Amateur Radio) across the northeastern state.

Addressing the mediapersons, the officials of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) noted that the first ham radio station will shortly commence functioning at State Emergency Operation Centre in the Secretariat Complex.

Meanwhile, the 8 remaining stations will be operational, after receiving due license from the Ministry of Communication.

Nearly 1500 volunteers have already been trained for swift and emergency response.

The state administration has already procured 45 types of critical equipment and positioned them at all 23 sub-divisions, in order to enhance equipment support for emergency rescue operations.

Besides, 12 Battalions of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and district headquarters, incorporating of – drones, night vision equipment, motor boats, life detectors, satellite phones, cutters, firefighting and lighting equipment, tents, stretchers and ambulances.

The officials highlighted that Tripura has been identified as prone to catastrophe, including – lightning/thundering, fire accidents, erosion, heavy rain and flash floods, storm, strong wind, heatwaves, sunstroke, boat tragedy, gas leakage; among others.

Besides, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has agreed to install 10 more Automated Rain Gauges for Agartala and other urban areas. In addition, 7 Automated Weather Stations would be set-up along strategic locations of the state.