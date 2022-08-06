Arunachal Pradesh : Chakmas, Hajongs Protest Against Denial Of ‘Residential Proof Certificates’; Hundreds Join Demonstration At Changlang 

NET Web Desk

The Chakmas and Hajongs has staged a peaceful demonstration in Diyun of Changlang District against the state administration for allegedly denying the issuance of ‘Residential Proof Certificates (RPCs) to them – a move initiated as part of the “state policy to throw them out of Arunachal Pradesh”.

Hundreds of refugees joined the protest to demand the resumption of the process to issue RPCs. The sit-in coincided with the visit of a five-member enquiry team to Diyun.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Spokesperson of the Chakma Hajong Rights Alliance – Krishna Chakma noted that “the denial of the RPCs is nothing but the continuation of the racial profiling of the Chakmas and Hajongs. We will not accept kangaroo justice where the AAPSU has become the complainant, investigator, prosecutor and judge – all rolled into one. This is not something allowed in a country governed by the rule of law.”

Its worthy to note that the Pema Khandu-led administration on July 30 constituted the panel, comprising of three bureaucrats and two representatives of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) for probing the issuance of the RPCs to at least 500 Chakmas and Hajongs.

Accordingly, the state administration suspended the RPCs that had already been given and halted the issuance of new certificates on July 29, after facing pressure from the AAPSU, which had threatened a state-wide shutdown.

“The first victim of the denial of the RPCs are job-seekers who are students. They are citizens of India and often go for recruitment in the Army. They are being denied the opportunity through the suspension of RPCs when a recruitment drive has started,” – informed the President of APCSU – Rup Singh Chakma.

“We are merely seeking RPCs as proof that we live in Arunachal Pradesh. This is not PRC,” – he added.

The APCSU aimed to bring the “attempt to deny the existence” of the Buddhist Chakmas and the Hindu Hajongs in Arunachal Pradesh to the notice of rights’ organizations.

Meanwhile, the President of the Committee for Citizens’ Rights of the Chakmas and Hajongs of Arunachal Pradesh – Santosh Chakma remarked that the entire process to victimize the refugees started with illegality.

“On July 18, an AAPSU delegation entered the office of Diyun’s extra assistant commissioner and took away the papers relating to the RPCs. Instead of enforcing the rule of law, the State awarded the AAPSU by including its members in the inquiry team,” he said.