Brothel Row : Meghalaya BJP Leader’s Police Custody, Remanded By 6 More Days 

NET Web Desk

The police custody of Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Meghalaya Unit – Bernard N Marak, who is accused of operating a “brothel” at his Tura-based farmhouse and involving into “nefarious acts”, was extended by six more days on Friday.

The Court of Judicial Magistrate in Tura – D.G. Kharshiing granted another six-days to Marak, after the Investigation Officer urged for further interrogation.

Its worthy to note that recently, the Meghalaya Police raided the farmhouse ‘Rimpu Bagan’ and rescued six minors – four boys and two girls, from the location.

“They were found locked inside dingy cabin-like unhygienic rooms at Rimpu Bagan run by Bernard N Marak and his accomplices as a ‘brothel’ for the purpose of prostitution,” – informed the SP, West Garo Hills district.

During the raid, nearly 400 bottles of liquor and over 500 unused condoms were also found.

Besides, 73 people were arrested for their indulgence in such “nefarious acts”, been operated along the farmhouse, which incorporated of 30 small rooms.

It is suspected to be the place where a girl was sexually assaulted, and a case was filed in that regard in February 2022; added Singh.

The security forces have also impounded a massive stash of arms & ammunition, explosives from the farmhouse, which included of – 35 gelatin sticks, 100 detonators apart from four cross bows and 15 arrows. The militant-turned-politician was held from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh on July 25.

Marak, an elected member of the Garo Tribal Autonomous District Council, in a statement however, attacked Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for the raid, and denied the allegations of running a “brothel”.

“The CM is getting desperate as he knows he is losing his South Tura seat to the BJP. The raid at my farmhouse is a desperate attempt by him to malign my image and a political vendetta,” he claimed.