COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 58 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 66,164 

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 58 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 66,164.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Among the new cases, 16 were detected in Namsai, six each in Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC) and Lower Subansiri, 5 in Anjaw, four in West-Kameng, while Changlang, East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley has contracted 3 cases each.

It currently have 367 active cases. While, 80 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 65,501.

Nearly 332 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, which pushed the cumulative figure to 12,84,990.