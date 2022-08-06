Drugs Worth Over Rs 15 Crores Impounded From Sikkim-Bound Vehicle In Assam; 3 Held 

NET Web Desk

Drug usage has become a severe issue that has engulfed all segments of society, and the northeastern state of Manipur has seen an unprecedented increase in narcotics trafficking during the recent years.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in collaboration with the Assam Police personnel have recently confiscated a massive stash of contraband substances worth over Rs 15 Crores, from a Sikkim-bound vehicle in Assam’s Karbi Anglong District.

According to reports, the consignment was smuggled from Manipur, and was headed for Siliguri in West Bengal.

The security forces have also apprehended 3 drug traffickers, in connection with the incident.

These offenders have been identified as – Rajesh Lakandri, Kumar Gajmer and Tangambou Marianmai; hailing from Manipur.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan – John Das informed that “Acting on a tip-off, Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force foiled the bid to smuggle the consignment of narcotic drugs. The consignment was smuggled from Manipur.”

A Naka checking point was set-up at Dilai Tiniali under the jurisdiction of Dilai police station in the district, where the team intercepted a Bolero vehicle bearing the registration number of Sikkim.

The vehicle was thoroughly searched and they recovered the consignment of narcotic drugs hidden in the glove box and gear box of the vehicle.

Das said that the squad had recovered 383 grams of heroin stamped “Double UO Globe” and the words “100% pure” in Chinese.

“One of the purest varieties of heroin, it is well-known in the Golden Triangle,” – added the SDPO.

Meanwhile, the security forces have confiscated heroin worth of 1 kg morphine, 2 kg of crystal meth and syabu, which were concealed in the hidden gear box.