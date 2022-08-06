Inquiry Report Into Alleged Killing Of Former HNLC Leader; To Be Tabled On August 9 : Meghalaya’s Deputy CM 

NET Web Desk

The report of the one-man commission probing the alleged killing of former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader – Cheristerfield Thangkhiew will be tabled during the autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, scheduled to commence from September 9.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) – Prestone Tynsong, the report could not be made public, until first tabled on the Assembly House.

“The inquiry report will be presented to the House on September 9, following which all of its specifics will be made public,” said Tynsong.

Tynsong further urged the populace to distinguish correctly between an investigation committee and a judicial inquiry commission, the former of which is governed by the Inquiry Commission Act of 1952 and the latter of which is being examined by the government.

The government’s assurance came after Sur Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep, or the Voice of the People of Hynniewtrep, staged an unannounced demonstration on Friday afternoon, in front of the main Secretariat building against the delay in making the report’s specifics public.

Holding placards, leaders of the outfit sat in the middle of the road, after their request to allow a 10-member delegation to meet the government authorities was denied. The spontaneous protest initially halted the vehicular movement, but after permission was granted, they started to move-off the road.

Thomas Passah noted that the outfit would first examine the Act, to see if there were any provisions stating that the commission’s report could not be made public, until it was laid before the House.

The government could have easily summoned a special session this month, if the Act required that the report be tabled in the House before being made public.

“This delay makes us doubt the transparency on behalf of the government and we will be looking into details. We will not agree to whatever the government says, and will examine the details and wait for the outcome,” Passah added.