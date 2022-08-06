Jagdeep Dhankar Elected Next Vice-President Of India; Trounce Opposition Candidate – Margaret Alva By Huge Margin 

NET Web Desk

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential Candidate and the former West Bengal Governor – Jagdeep Dhankar has been elected as the next Vice-President; trouncing opposition candidate – Margaret Alva by a huge margin of votes.

According to reports, Dhankar garnered more than 500 votes, while Alva attained less than 200 votes.

Dhankhar is all set to succeed the incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu, whose tenure would come to an end on August 10.

Sources claimed that following the count of 725 votes, 15 were found to be invalid. While, roughly 55 MPs did not cast votes during the Vice-Presidential election held today from 10 AM to 5 PM.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), incorporating of 36 MPs, including 23 in the Lok Sabha (LS), have not casted their votes. Two of its MPs had, however, already cast their votes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being among the first ones to cast vote. Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among the leaders who turned up early at the Parliament House.

Its worthy to note that the 71-year-old Dhankhar is a Jat leader from Rajasthan with a socialist background.

Since July 2019, when he was appointed as the Bengal Governor, Dhankhar had been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration on a range of issues.