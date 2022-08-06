Manipur Assembly Adopts Resolution To Establish ‘State Population Commission’, Enforce NRC 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Assembly has unanimously adopted two private member resolutions for establishing a state population commission and implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The resolutions were introduced by the JD(U) – legislator Kh Joykishan on Friday – the final day of the state assembly’s budget session.

He claimed that the hill areas of the state witnessed a population growth of 153.3 per cent between 1971 and 2001. While, from 2001-2011, it increased to 250.9 per cent.

Joykisan claimed that there are prohibitions on valley area residents, relocating to the hills and that the enormous population growth, particularly along the hilly terrains, might be traced to the purported influx of outsiders.

Participating in the debate on the resolutions, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that any moves to create a population commission and execute the NRC in the state would be in the best interests of all the House members.

In the meantime, several civic bodies demanded an updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) with a fixed cut-off base year to identify unlawful immigrants in the northeastern state.