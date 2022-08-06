Meghalaya : IIM-Shillong Launches ‘Business Management Programme’ For Defence Officials 

NET Web Desk

In order to mitigate the knowledge-action gap and control the changing dynamics of the military and commercial sectors, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Shillong has kicked-off its ‘Business Management Certificate’ programme for defence officials on Friday.

The six-month course aims to introduce analytical, strategic, and entrepreneurial thinking to the executives.

This event was attended by its chief guest – Air Marshal DK Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command.

Meanwhile, the Director of IIM Shillong – Prof DP Goyal, Programme Coordinator – Prof Sitanshu Sekhar Das and others were also present.

Air Marshal Patnaik shared his experiences of imparting executive learning, and encouraged the participants to take advantage of the opportunity to further their education at IIM-Shillong, while working in the defence sector. He advised trainees to learn by trying their hardest and adopting different views.

“The ‘FAUJ’ is a totally distinct sector from the corporate world. In order to assimilate the knowledge, the faculty exposes you with,” – he asserted.

He cited the data from IIM-Shillong to deliberate how the curriculum appeals to defence authorities, exposes students to difficult real-world business scenarios from a variety of industries, organizations, and management specialties.

The training emphasizes on experiential learning for the Indian armed forces through interactive lectures, case studies, discussions with industry experts, management games, simulations, and student engagement.

“This programme will build on the abilities that defence officials already have gained during their years of good service to the country, enabling them to use the classroom activities and interact with peers to further develop their skills. It is a specialized programme created to give defence commanders the abilities, information, and comprehension necessary for a smooth transition into the commercial world,” Goyal said.