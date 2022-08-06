Meghalaya : Survey Linked With Construction Of New Bridge Over Umiam River To Begin Soon; Claims Deputy CM 

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya’s Deputy Chief Minister & PWD Minister – Prestone Tynsong informed that a survey linked with the construction of a new bridge over Umiam river will soon take place.

According to Tynsong, the department has already hired a consultant to design and construction of a new bridge, which will permanently address the concerns about the existing Umiam bridge’s safety, where the carrying capacity of heavy vehicles plying through it have been restricted at the moment.

“A survey will take place very soon. The consultant will figure it out, present the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and we’ll push for its approval,” – he said.

The department has identified the location for construction of the new bridge, which will be erected downstream from the existing bridge.

Tynsong noted that the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Ri-Bhoi and East Khasi Hill Districts are in-charge of informing the land acquisition process for the status of Shillong-Western bypass.

“We delegated the deputy commission to carry-out the necessary measures,” he said.

The Deputy CM further made reference to the crumbling state of Shillong to Jowai Road, asserting that the repair works will be prioritized after the monsoon season. “We will ensure that the route gets repaired by the winter season,” he assured.