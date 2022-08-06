Meghalaya : Topcem Cement To Conduct Free Cleft Lip, Palate Surgeries For Underprivileged Children 

NET Web Desk

Topcem Cement – a leading cement manufacturing company in Northeast India, has partnered with a government-registered medical charitable trust – Mission Smile; for providing free cleft lip and palate surgeries to 25 marginalized and underprivileged children of Meghalaya.

According to UNI report, these surgeries will be performed at the Mission Smile Comprehensive Cleft Lip Centre headquartered at the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in Guwahati; under the supervision of expert healthcare professionals.

The President of Meghalaya Cements Limited (Sales & Marketing) – Anil Kapur noted that apart from the cleft surgeries, other allied support services will be provided to the patients, including – comprehensive medical evaluation and reconstructive surgery.

Meanwhile, the package comprises of – testing and nursing, child-life counselling, dentistry, speech therapy, nutritional counselling and monitoring of child patients.

“We are committed to extending this support by funding 25 more surgeries this year in Meghalaya,” – Kapur stated.