Nagaland Government Rolls-Out eSanjeevani Service; Effort To Alleviate Urban-Rural Divide In Healthcare Sector 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Government today rolled-out the eSanjeevani service, a nationwide teleconsultation facility of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Addressing a programme, the state Health and Family Welfare Minister – S Pangnyu Phom noted that the programme would replace the state government’s Naga telehealth, a telemedicine platform and assisted teleconsultation system, to alleviate the urban-rural divide in healthcare sector.

The minister was speaking after rolling out the health scheme during a programme coinciding with the felicitation of three health care units in the state for receiving the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) in healthcare service.

He expressed confidence that eSanjeevani will enable a patient residing in rural areas to access high-quality healthcare care.

Phom also urged the officials to encourage the healthcare professionals and the general public, to make use of the platform for the benefit and welfare of all concerned.

The Nagaland Government Secretary for HFW – Asangla Imti highlighted that the eSanjeevani is a teleconsultation service that enables patients to receive medical care, while sitting at homes or by visiting the nearest health care centres.

This is a safe and structured tele-based clinical consultation between a doctor and patient, she said.

It is a citizen-centric online-based outpatient consultation that can be very useful for patients in remote areas, if properly implemented; he further added.

Taking to Twitter, the Health Minister wrote “Addressed the gathering for NQAS Felicitation program of Heath Units at Kohima, today. Congratulating the recipients of the Certificate, have encouraged the rest health units in the State to put more labour and walk extra mile for such an achievement in the near future.”

“Appreciated the Officers and all involved for their tremendous job and effort. Also, launched the e-Sanjeevani Tele Consultation Services for the people of the State.” – he further added.