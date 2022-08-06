Nagaland : Livestock Immunization Against FMD; To Culminate By October 2022 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Nagaland’s Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department under the aegis of the Nagaland Livestock Development Board (NLDB) on Friday officially launched the second-phase of the pivotal scheme, “National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) on Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)” by the Director of AH&VS Department – Dr. Nsanthung Ezung, here at the Nagaland Livestock Development Board Office in Dairy Farm Complex, Lerie Kohima.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NADCP was launched by PM Narendra Modi on September 11, 2019 which envisages control of FMD and Brucellosis diseases in livestock by 2025 and freedom status by 2030.

The programme was chaired by Dr Kuokehebi Gwirie Project Director, Key Note address was delivered by Dr. Salangtemjen, Managing Director Nagaland Livestock Development Board and the Vaccination Mission was launched by the Director, AH and Veterinary Services, Nagaland by tagging the animals, vaccination, recording and data uploading into the INAPH portal.

Addressing the programme, the Director urged the departmental officials and field staffs to be sincere and ensured all the mandate of the programme by vaccinating the entire eligible cattle and buffalo population against the FMD in the state.

The disease is a highly contagious viral vesicular disease of cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats and pigs etc which leads to reduction in milk yield, decreased growth rate, infertility, reduced working capacity in bullocks, trade embargo in the international market. Control of FMD can be achieved by mass vaccination of susceptible livestock repeatedly at regular intervals till the incidence of the disease comes down.

He urged the farmers to take full benefit of the programme and vaccinate their livestock against Foot and Mouth Disease.

Dr. Ezung further emphasized that the mission can be accomplished only through the support and cooperation from the district and village authorities, and requested them to extend full support and cooperation to the department while carrying out vaccination in their respective jurisdiction.

The mission will culminate by Oct 4, 2022 as part of synchronized vaccination with a mandate to achieve 100% immunization of the bovine, caprine and ovine population in the state.