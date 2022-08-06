Sikkim : Carry Portable Oxygen Cans While Travelling To High-Altitude Areas; Says Transport Department

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Government has advised vehicle owners driving to high-altitude areas, above 12,000 ft to carry portable oxygen cans.

According to a press release issued by the state Transport Secretary – Raj Yadav, “all vehicles, including two-wheelers travelling to high-altitude areas, are advised to carry portable oxygen cans (in their vehicles).”

“Acute mountain sickness can cause dizziness, headache, muscle ache, nausea and high-altitude pulmonary edema (build-up of fluid in lungs that can be very dangerous and life-threatening),” – the release further reads.

“Therefore, all vehicles, including two-wheelers, travelling to high-altitude areas (above 12,000 ft) are hereby advised to carry portable oxygen cans (of companies that have been licensed under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act), in their vehicles with immediate effect,” – adds the release.