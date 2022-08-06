Tripura Government Intends To Begin Train Connectivity With Kashmir, Mumbai & Orissa’s Puri : Transport Minister 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 06, 2022 : Tripura Government mulls to start direct train service between Jammu and Kashmir with Agartala, and requisite initiatives have also been undertaken to start Agartala-Mumbai and Agartala-Guwahati Express Trains; as informed today by the Transport minister – Pranajit Singha Roy.

“For this purpose, an application has been made to the Ministry of Railways on behalf of the state government. The state government is also thinking of applying for the Agartala-Puri rail link. At present 9 express trains are running from the state, said Singha Roy while flagging off of Agartala-Deoghar special passenger train from Agartala Railway Station at Badharghat on Friday evening.

It may be noted that two special passenger trains have been arranged by the Railway Ministry at the special request of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha to facilitate the participation of the devotees of the state in the religious conference organized at the Satsang Ashram in Deoghar. Among them, a train left Agartala railway station for Deoghar at 7 PM today. Another passenger train will leave for Deoghar tomorrow at 3 PM.

The train started its journey after Singha Roy flagged off at Agartala railway station. Minister told reporters that apart from these two special trains, scheduled Deoghar trains will also run every Saturday. He said that the direct train service with Deoghar was started from July 6, 2018 with the efforts of the state government. Later this train service was closed due to the Corona pandemic and natural calamities. This train service was resumed on the special request of Chief Minister Dr Saha.

In response to the questions of the journalists, the transport minister also said that more than 4 thousand devotees will go to Deoghar today and tomorrow by special train. He expressed hope that all those participating in this journey would be able to complete their journey safely and safely.

Transport Department Principal Secretary L Darlong and other officials of Railway and Transport Department were present at the inauguration of Agartala-Deoghar train journey.