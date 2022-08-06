Tripura Government To Appoint Cyber Auditor & Cyber-Security Expert; To Combat Escalating Cyber Threats

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 06, 2022 : Tripura government is gearing-up to appoint a Cyber Auditor and a Cyber Security Expert to combat the rise in escalating cyber threats and audit critical infrastructure like State Data Centre (SDC) and State Wide Area Network (SWAN), etc.

Addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city, the Principal Secretary of the Information and Technology Department – Puneet Agarwal noted that the IT department is in the process of upgrading the Video Conferencing (VC) facility in 12 jails for virtual trials of Under Trial Prisoners.

Under the Capacity Building project, the Tripura Government has recently imparted Specialized Training on Procurement in e-Governance and Social Media and mobile Governance to about 74 Government officials during the first week of August, to acquaint the official with the components of DPR, Eol and RFP as well as understanding of Social media landscape, social reference framework etc.

He also spoke on the Chief Minister’s Helpline- 1905 that started its journey on September 6 last year. He said, total 17,051 calls have been received in CM Helpline till date, among these 12,645 calls are enquiry based which are closed with information, emergency service has been provided against 309 calls, 4,097 calls have been registered, 4,321 grievance cases have been dispatched to concerned departments for resolution (some calls have been forwarded to multiple Departments for taking necessary actions) and 3,669 cases have been resolved by the concerned departments.

The official press communique informed that out of 1176 GPS/VCs in Tripura, 1153 GPS/VCs have already been covered with Common Service Centers. These Centres have become the access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare etc. for the citizens in the rural and remote areas. Besides, a process to launch 27 mobile CSC vans is underway to cover the remaining GPS/ VCs/Hamlets soon.

With the objective to create an ecosystem, to promote innovation in technical institutions and. to bring them within the start-up ecosystem, a New Generation Innovation Network (NGIN) Scheme has been introduced.

Incubation centers have already been set up in 4 technical institutions (NIT, TIT, Techno College and ICFAI) for implementing this scheme. Under this scheme, the Government has provided Rs. 40 lakhs for infrastructure support and Rs. 20 lakh has been released for 20 students’ project (Rs. 1 lakh per project) in FY 2021 22. Four new technical institutions would be covered during this financial year, the press statement said.