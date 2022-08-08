Arunachal Pradesh : ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ Camp Held At Khirmu Village 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to ensure that welfare & government facilities reach people’s doorsteps, the Arunachal Pradesh Government today conducted the second ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ camp of Tawang District for the year 2022-23.

As part of its continuing celebrations of 75th years of Independence, and observing India’s freedom struggle based on the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Tawang District Administration organized the camp at Upper Primary School in Khirmu under Kyidphel circle.

The camp was inaugurated by the DMO Tawang – Dr. Wangdi Lama, public Leader Tenzin Monpa, EAC cum DPO Tawang Choiki Dondup, EAC Kyidphel Smti Tsering Chedon,DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntsok, other officials, Gaon-Burahs and local populace.

Following its inauguration, the Chief Guest of the camp along with other officers visited the department stalls, and later felicitated the School toppers of Primary and Upper Primary School of Khirmu village.

School uniforms with games and sports equipment from Education department were distributed to both the schools. Meanwhile, vegetable seeds were also distributed free-of-cost to the Gaon-Burahs, so that they could deliver those to the local populace.

The villagers were also educated on various schemes like Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY), Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY), Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), etc; which aims to deliver domestic gas cylinders, open new bank accounts, file police reports, deposit electrical charges and various other services and facilities.

Its worthy to note that ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ Campaign (Government at your doorstep) programme is an initiative of the state government.

Passed in the 2018-19 budget, the campaign aims to deliver all government services to the citizens, including – Aadhaar enrollment, e-ILP, Schedule Tribe certificates, Residence certificates, Income certificate, Driving licences, renewal of arms licences, distribution of items under the Ujala scheme, new account opening and other government schemes.