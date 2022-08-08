Assam : Guwahati’s Sneha Pareek Secures 2nd Rank In ‘JEE Mains 2022’

NET Web Desk

Sneha Pareek from Assam has bagged second rank in the final JEE Mains Results 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

Notably, Pareek has become the second female candidate in the history of JEE Mains to have scored 100 percentile; i.e. a perfect score of 300/300.

Born to a local businessman and a homemaker, Sneha chose not to participate in Session 2 of JEE Mains, in order to devote her attention towards preparing for JEE Advanced 2022.

Sneha completed her schooling from St. Mary’s School in Maligoan and pursued a coaching course at Allen Academy, while attending Sai RNS Academy for higher education.

She aspires to pursue B.Tech in Computer Science engineering from Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-Bombay).

According to the NTA statement, Pareek is among the 24 candidates who have scored a perfect 100 in engineering entrance JEE-Main, while the result of five students has been withheld due to the utilization of unfair means.